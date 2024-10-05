How to watch the Guardians-Tigers first playoff game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are facing the Detroit Tigers in the American League Division Semifinals on Saturday.

First pitch is set for 1:08 p.m.

Here's how you can watch the game:



On TV: Game will air on TBS and TruTV.

Streaming: Max will stream the game.

Radio: Listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or WMMS 100.7.

If you're heading to the game, don't miss out on the merchandise and new food options.

Food, merch and more ready ahead of first post-season Guardians game

RELATED: Food, merch and more ready ahead of first post-season Guardians game

