How to watch the Guardians-Tigers first playoff game

Nick Cammett/AP
The Cleveland Guardians celebrate the team's 3-2 10 inning win over the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Cleveland. Cleveland clinched a playoff berth with the win. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are facing the Detroit Tigers in the American League Division Semifinals on Saturday.

First pitch is set for 1:08 p.m.

Here's how you can watch the game:

  • On TV: Game will air on TBS and TruTV.
  • Streaming: Max will stream the game.
  • Radio: Listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or WMMS 100.7.

If you're heading to the game, don't miss out on the merchandise and new food options.

