How to watch today's Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 4

CLEVELAND — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over the New York Yankees for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series.

First pitch is set for 7:37 p.m.

The game will air on TBS.

You can listen to the game on either WTAM 1100 or 100.7 FM.

In Game 4, Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole will face Guardians pitcher Cal Quantrill, the same matchup as the opener.

Quantrill has an unblemished track record at home. He’s unbeatable.

The right-hander is 14-0 with a 2.88 ERA over 44 career games — 34 starts — at Progressive Field. His 14-game winning streak at home is the longest in the ballpark’s history.

The winner of this series advances to the ALCS to take on the Houston Astros, who swept Seattle.

