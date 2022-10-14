How to watch today's Guardians-Yankees game

NEW YORK — After the second American League Division Series game was postponed due to weather, the Cleveland Guardians will finally play against the New York Yankees.

First pitch is set for 1:07 p.m.

The game will air on TBS.

You can listen to the game on either WTAM 1100 or 100.7 FM.

Right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber will get the start for Cleveland.

Bieber is 13-8 on the season with an ERA of 2.88 and 198 strikeouts.

Since the game was moved to Friday, there is a good chance he won't be able to pitch on Monday, which could mean a pitching staff rotation change.

The Guardians have decided to go with a three-starter rotation for the playoffs, using Bieber, Triston McKenzie, and Cal Quantrill.

If the series goes to game five, the Guardians will potentially have to play four days in a row.

