How to watch today's Guardians-Yankees game

Frank Franklin II/AP
Cleveland Guardians Andres Gimenez watches during a workout ahead of Game 2 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 6:11 AM, Oct 14, 2022
NEW YORK  — After the second American League Division Series game was postponed due to weather, the Cleveland Guardians will finally play against the New York Yankees.

First pitch is set for 1:07 p.m.

The game will air on TBS.

You can listen to the game on either WTAM 1100 or 100.7 FM.

Right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber will get the start for Cleveland.

Bieber is 13-8 on the season with an ERA of 2.88 and 198 strikeouts.

Since the game was moved to Friday, there is a good chance he won't be able to pitch on Monday, which could mean a pitching staff rotation change.

The Guardians have decided to go with a three-starter rotation for the playoffs, using Bieber, Triston McKenzie, and Cal Quantrill.

If the series goes to game five, the Guardians will potentially have to play four days in a row.

RELATED: Guardians-Yankees game postponed due to inclement weather

