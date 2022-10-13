Weather could play a major factor in tonight's Guardians-Yankees game

NEW YORK — Unfortunately, the weather for tonight's Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees American League Division Series game doesn't look promising.

The weather will be very active during first pitch, which is scheduled for 7:37 p.m.

There will be scattered storms before the game with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

A second front of heavy rain is expected to go through the area around 10 p.m.

It is possible that tonight's game could be rescheduled for a different day, but the MLB wouldn't make that call until closer to game time.

What does this mean for the Guardians' pitching staff?

Guardians ace pitcher Shane Bieber is scheduled to hit the mound tonight, and if necessary game five scheduled for Monday.

If tonight's game gets moved to Friday, there is a good chance he won't be able to pitch on Monday, which could mean a pitching staff rotation change.

The Guardians have decided to go with a three-starter rotation for the playoffs, using Bieber, Triston McKenzie, and Cal Quantrill.

If the series goes to game five, the Guardians will potentially have to play four days in a row.

