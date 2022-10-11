How to watch tonight's Guardians-Yankees game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are headed to New York to take on the Yankees in the American League Division Series.
First pitch is set for 7:37 p.m.
The game will air on TBS.
You can listen to the game on either WTAM 1100 or 100.7 FM.
Right-handed pitcher Cal Quantrill will get the start for Cleveland.
Quantrill is 15-5 on the season with an ERA of 3.38 and 128 strikeouts on the season.
Unfortunately, the team will have to play without reliever Nick Sandlin, who suffered a strain in his Teres Major muscle during Saturday's Wild Card game.
