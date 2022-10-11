Watch Now
How to watch tonight's Guardians-Yankees game

Jose Ramirez
Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez runs out a ground out in the 14th inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Jose Ramirez
Posted at 6:12 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 06:12:31-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are headed to New York to take on the Yankees in the American League Division Series.

First pitch is set for 7:37 p.m.

The game will air on TBS.

You can listen to the game on either WTAM 1100 or 100.7 FM.

Right-handed pitcher Cal Quantrill will get the start for Cleveland.

Quantrill is 15-5 on the season with an ERA of 3.38 and 128 strikeouts on the season.

Unfortunately, the team will have to play without reliever Nick Sandlin, who suffered a strain in his Teres Major muscle during Saturday's Wild Card game.

RELATED: Cleveland Guardians pitcher Nick Sandlin suffers arm strain, will miss remainder of playoffs

Guardian pitcher Triston McKenzie makes history as youngest Cleveland player to go six innings with no runs allowed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
