How you can help José Ramírez win the 2021 Hank Aaron Award

CLEVELAND — Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez is up for a prestigious award after another phenomenal season and now fans can help get him another accolade to add to his collection.

Ramírez has been named a finalist for the 2021 Hank Aaron Award, which recognizes "the most outstanding offensive performer in each league" each season.

The award has been given out each year since it was established in 1999, created then to honor the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's all-time home run record.

Ramírez ended the 2021 season batting .266 with 36 home runs, 103 RBI and 27 stolen bases , joining Angels' Shohei Otani as the only other player in MLB to have more than 35 home runs, 100 or more RBI, more than 100 runs scored and more than 25 stolen bases this year.

A panel of Hall of Fame players including Chipper Jones, Pedro Martínez and John Smoltz, Johnny Bench, Craig Biggio, Ken Griffey Jr., Eddie Murray and Robin Yount will vote on the winners of the award, in addition to a fan vote.

Fans who want to help Ramírez win the award for the American League can do so by voting starting today. Voting will be open until Oct. 15.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Ramírez is up against Cedric Mullins (Baltimore Orioles), Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals), Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels), Aaron Judge (New York Yankees), Matt Olson (Oakland Athletics) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays) for the American League award.

Freddie Freeman (Atlanta Braves), Nick Castellanos (Cincinnati Reds), Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies), Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres), Brandon Crawford (San Francisco Giants), Paul Goldschmidt (St. Louis Cardinals) and Juan Soto (Washington Nationals) are up for the award on the National League side.

