It's official! Cleveland Guardians to face Tampa Bay Rays Wild Card Weekend

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan celebrates after scoring on a double by Steven Kwan during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 6:07 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 06:07:59-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians will face the Tampa Bay Rays at home during the first round of the playoffs this weekend.

Jose Ramírez will be leading a young team that includes rookie sparkplug Steven Kwan and hard-throwing closer Emmanuel Clase.

This will be Cleveland's first postseason appearance as the Guardians.

The team hasn't won the World Series since 1948.

Randy Arozarena, already established as a playoff star, will try to boost the Rays to the first championship in franchise history.

The Guardians went 4-2 against the Rays this year, winning two of three last week at Progressive Field.

All three games in the series were decided by one run, with two going to extra innings.

“It will be a good environment,” Tampa Bay second baseman Taylor Walls. "It’s a good thing that we just went there. ... I know the guys are amped up. We’re ready to be there.”

The time for Friday's game still hasn't been set.

