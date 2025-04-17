Jackson Holliday's early grand slam sends the Orioles to a 9-1 victory over Cleveland

(AP) — Jackson Holliday hit a second-inning grand slam, Dean Kremer turned in his best start of the young season, and the Baltimore Orioles routed the Cleveland Guardians 9-1 on Wednesday night.

Holliday snapped a 0-for-17 drought with a drive that carried into the Baltimore bullpen in center field off Gavin Williams (1-1) with one out in the second.

Kremer (2-2) entered the game with an ERA of 8.16 but allowed just one run — a homer by Gabriel Arias in the third — in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed four hits.

Ramón Laureano hit a solo homer for the Orioles in the seventh, and Ryan O'Hearn added one in Baltimore's four-run eighth.

Cleveland loaded the bases with one out in the eighth but failed to score.

Baltimore did its pitchers few favors defensively. On three occasions, Cleveland hitters were credited with hits on plays that probably should have been made. Right fielder Heston Kjerstad did make a nice sliding catch along the warning track in right-center field in the sixth, denying an extra-base hit that may have scored two runs for Cleveland.

Williams allowed five runs, four hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

Key moment

Holliday's grand slam was the second of his career — the 21-year-old infielder has hit only seven homers. The Orioles loaded the bases that inning with walks by Cedric Mullins and Ramón Urías and a single by Ryan Mountcastle.

Key stat

In their seven wins this year, the Orioles have averaged 8.0 runs per game. In their 10 losses, they've averaged 2.2.

Up next

The Orioles will try for their first series win of the season in Thursday night's finale. Baltimore sends Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1) to the mound against Cleveland's Tanner Bibee (1-1).

