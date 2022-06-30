CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s John Marshall High School chess team brought their chess skills to the ballpark diamond at Progressive Field.

On Wednesday, students faced off against players on the warning track at Progressive Field.

Ranked as one of the top 20 chess teams in the national 2022 U.S. Chess Foundation High School Championships in April, most of the students on the team have been playing together since middle school.

A majority of the team is made up of international students who have immigrated to Cleveland and found a way of building community in Cleveland.

Over seven different counties are represented on the team.

"It’s an honor to be here. How could you ever expect to play chess on a baseball field?" said Nouh Shaikh, a member of the team.

