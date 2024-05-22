José Ramírez drives in 3 runs as the AL Central-leading Guardians edge the Mets 7-6

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez connected on a two-run homer and an RBI double as the Cleveland Guardians beat the New York Mets 7-6 on Tuesday night, matching their longest win streak of the season at five games.

David Fry added his first career pinch-hit home run, a two-run shot in the sixth inning, for the AL Central-leading Guardians. Cleveland has the fourth-best record in the majors at 32-17 and has won six straight at Progressive Field.

Ramírez has driven in 34 runs in his last 34 games — taking over the American Leage lead with 44 — and reached 600 extra-base hits with his homer in the fifth. The five-time All-Star has spent his entire 12-year career with the Guardians.

“I don’t like to talk about numbers, but I thank God for having me here and to do my work,” Ramírez said through an interpreter. “When I’m able to recognize those pitches, it tells me I’m in a good position to connect.”

Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte each hit two-run homers and Mark Vientos had a solo shot for the Mets, who have dropped the first two games of the series and are 3-9 since May 10. McNeil and Vientos scored twice apiece.

The Mets have lost eight of 11 and dropped to a season-worst six games under .500.

Nick Sandlin (4-0) recorded two outs in the fifth and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his MLB-best 15th save in 18 chances, retiring Pete Alonso on a game-ending double play. Clase pitched for the third day in a row and lowered his ERA to 0.36.

“When he comes in, all of us in the dugout know he is going to get a zero,” Fry said. “We’re having so much fun. I mean, the locker room is awesome. Everybody is just having a blast right now.”

New York never led, but pulled within one run in the top of the fifth, sixth and eighth. Marte’s homer onto the left field porch off Scott Barlow cut the Guardians’ lead to 7-6.

New York right-hander Adrian Houser (0-4) gave up six runs in five innings. He allowed both of Ramírez’s extra-base hits and has an 8.55 ERA in seven starts.

“I thought he pitched better than the line score,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “That pitch Ramírez got was above the zone. He just went and got it.”

Cleveland used six relievers after Xzavion Curry lasted 4 1/3 innings following his recall from Triple-A Columbus. Carlos Carrasco was slated to start, but went on the 15-day injured list with an acute neck spasm.

Fry went deep off Jake Diekman, who threw a cooler down the tunnel upon reaching the dugout. Marte also displayed frustration after misplaying a ball in right field, which Mendoza said was “something that I talked to him about.”

The Mets cut their deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fifth on Vientos’ 430-foot homer to straightaway center and a run-scoring single by Francisco Lindor. Former Cleveland shortstop Lindor went 1 for 5 and is in a 4-for-37 slump.

Johnathan Rodriguez went 0 for 4 in his major league debut for Cleveland.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (right triceps tightness) played light catch and “felt better,” according to Mendoza. Senga had called off his scheduled bullpen session on Sunday.

Guardians: SS Brayan Rocchio (left hand soreness) received an on-field visit from the trainer after fielding a sharp grounder by Alonso in the eighth, but stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Jose Quintana (1-4, 5.21 ERA) takes on Guardians RHP Triston McKenzie (2-3, 3.23) in the three-game series finale. Quintana has a 1.13 ERA over 63 1/3 innings at Progressive Field, the second-lowest mark among pitchers with at least 50 innings.