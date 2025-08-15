José Ramírez has 3 hits to help Guardians rally past Marlins, move closer to AL wild-card spot

(AP) — José Ramírez had three hits and scored three runs, Gabriel Arias had a pair of RBIs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 on Thursday night.

The Guardians trailed 3-0 in the first and 4-3 in the fourth, but rallied for their 23rd win in 32 games and moved within one-half game of the idle New York Yankees for the final American League wild-card spot.

Arias’ sacrifice fly in a two-run fifth against Edward Cabrera (6-6) put Cleveland ahead for good at 5-4. David Fry and Brayan Rocchio both singled in runs in the seventh, when the Guardians scored four times off Valente Bellozo.

Tanner Bibee (9-9) extended his winning streak to five by working 5 2/3 innings and giving up four runs (two earned). Cade Smith entered with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth and retired Liam Hicks for his sixth save.

Augustin Ramírez had an RBI single in the first when Miami took a 3-0 lead. The other runs came in when Guardians catcher Austin Hedges dropped a throw at the plate, allowing Kyle Stowers and Ramírez to score.

Marlins rookie Jakob Marsee, who had a team record-tying seven RBIs Tuesday, went 0 for 4. Cabrera gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Key moment

Stowers was initially called out at the plate in the first, but the ball slipped out of Hedges’ glove, prompting umpire Clint Vondrak to declare him safe.

Key stat

Ramírez moved past Kenny Lofton into third in franchise history with 977 runs. The seven-time All-Star has spent his entire 13-year career with Cleveland.

Up next

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (6-11, 6.55 ERA) starts Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Boston.

Guardians: LHP Joey Cantillo (3-2, 4.11 ERA) pitches Friday as Cleveland hosts Atlanta.

