José Ramírez nears Cleveland's games record, a milestone he calls most meaningful

(AP) — José Ramírez could own every important Cleveland franchise offensive record by the time his contract with the Guardians expires in 2032.

The mark that the seven-time AL all-star will set this week might be the most meaningful to him.

Ramírez is three games from breaking Terry Turner’s record for franchise games played. He should tie Turner’s 1,619 games during Sunday’s doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs and surpass it Monday when the Guardians host Kansas City.

Cleveland and Chicago will play a traditional doubleheader on Sunday after Saturday's game was postponed.

Turner’s record has stood for nearly 108 years. He spent 15 of his 17 big-league seasons with Cleveland from 1904 through '18.

“I think among all the records, I feel that’s one of the most important because it kind of resembles what I wanted to do with this team,” Ramirez said through interpreter Agustin Rivero. “My ultimate goal was to be able to play as long as I could here and be able to be part of those records that are happening now.”

According to MLB, Ramírez will be the only active player to lead his franchise in games played.

Ramírez made his major league debut on Sept. 1, 2013, as a pinch runner for Carlos Santana during the ninth inning of Cleveland’s game at Detroit. His first start came in his seventh game, going 2 for 3 against Kansas City.

His transition to the majors was not immediate. He didn’t make the opening day roster until 2015. Ramírez hit just .180 in the first half and was sent to Triple-A Columbus, but returned on Aug. 3 and has been a fixture in Cleveland’s lineup since.

Despite becoming a regular, it took Ramírez a couple of years to feel he belonged in the majors.

“I think around 2018, that’s when I actually found my footing and I felt that this is what I can be and this is where I belong,” he said.

Ramírez’s contributions have been central to Cleveland’s success. He has been part of six AL Central Division titles, including the 2016 World Series squad, which lost in seven games to the Chicago Cubs.

He is the only player in Cleveland’s 125-year franchise history to have at least 250 home runs and 250 stolen bases. He currently has 286 home runs and 289 stolen bases.

Ramírez leads the franchise in extra-base hits (729) and has 27 multi-homer games. He ranks second in home runs, stolen bases, total bases (3,018), and RBIs (954), third in doubles (400), and seventh in hits (1,674).

“I think in 2016 and ’17, it was kind of like, ’How do you get this guy out?′ There’s just no good way,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “I didn’t play against him for a few years there, just because I was in the National League and coming back and seeing him in 2022, it wasn’t fair. There was nowhere to get him out.

“To play for as long as José has, he’s been able to make adjustments. He’s been able to continue to get better. You can’t just stay the same because the league gets better every year, and he’s been able to do that.”

Last season, Ramírez had a career-high 44 stolen bases and became the third player in MLB history with multiple seasons of at least 30 home runs, 30 doubles, and 30 steals.

Ramírez achieved another milestone during the first series of the season at Seattle. His sixth-inning double on March 28 made him the eighth active player with 400 doubles.

The 33-year-old native of the Dominican Republic signed a $175 million, seven-year contract during the offseason, which is the largest in franchise history.

By 2032, his 20 seasons would match Mel Harder’s franchise record (1928-47) and be the most by a Cleveland position player.

“This is the organization that gave me the chance to become a professional,” Ramírez said. “Just to stay my whole career here and be able to break not only those records, but anything that becomes something meaningful for this organization feels really good.”