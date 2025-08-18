Jurickson Profar's go-ahead 2-run shot helps Braves rally past Guardians 5-4 for 3-game sweep

(AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Atlanta Braves won their season-best fifth straight game, rallying past the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

With one out in the sixth, Profar pulled a 3-2 slider from Nic Enright (2-1) over the wall in right field to put the Braves ahead. Atlanta trailed 4-1 after four innings.

Aaron Bummer (3-2) worked two innings of scoreless relief, and Dylan Lee, Pierce Johnson and Raisel Iglesias pitched a scoreless frame each, with Iglesias converting his 19th save. Left fielder Profar made a diving catch of a liner by Gabriel Arias for the second out in the ninth.

Bo Naylor had four hits and Daniel Schneemann had a two-run triple for the Guardians, who had worked their way back into playoff contention with 11 wins in 14 games before getting swept by the Braves.

Cleveland had scored one run in its first two losses to Atlanta but jumped on Braves starter Logan Allen in the third, getting a sacrifice fly by Kyle Manzardo and an RBI double by Naylor. Schneemann's triple in the fourth made it 4-1.

Atlanta got an RBI single by Ozzie Albies in a two-run fifth.

Key moment

Johnson walked two batters to start the eighth. He retired the next two, then intentionally walked José Ramírez and got Manzardo to hit a fly ball to center.

Key stat

Atlanta's Michael Harris II went 1 for 5, ending his franchise record-tying streak of multi-hit games at eight.

Up next

The Braves host the Chicago White Sox for three games starting Monday night, with Spencer Strider (5-10, 4.69 ERA) on the mound for Atlanta.

Gavin Williams (7-4, 3.38), who took a no-hitter into the ninth inning earlier this month, starts the Guardians' series opener at Arizona on Monday night.

