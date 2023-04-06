Kid Cudi, Cleveland Guardians team up to create hype video ahead of home opener

The Guardians opening day is almost here, and what better way to celebrate the unofficial holiday than to have Cleveland native Kid Cudi collaborate with the team?

Kid Cudi created a hype video to get fans ready for the big day.

The Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners Friday at 4:10 p.m.

