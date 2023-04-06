Watch Now
Kid Cudi, Cleveland Guardians team up to create hype video ahead of home opener

Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 13:17:23-04

The Guardians opening day is almost here, and what better way to celebrate the unofficial holiday than to have Cleveland native Kid Cudi collaborate with the team?

Kid Cudi created a hype video to get fans ready for the big day.

The Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners Friday at 4:10 p.m.

