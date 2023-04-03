When is the Guardians home opener? After a West Coast road trip, Cleveland comes home at the end of the week

When is the Guardians' home opener? It's coming up on Friday. After starting the season playing in Seattle and Oakland, the Guardians are finally coming home to Progressive Field.

The home opener is an unofficial holiday in Cleveland, and plenty will be going on Downtown. Here's what you need to know:

The game

The first pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. Friday at Progressive Field against the Seattle Mariners. The team announced the game is officially sold out, but standing-room monthly ballpark tickets were still available as of Monday. The game will air on Bally Sports Great Lakes.

RELATED: Guardians games won’t be live-streamed by MLB amid fan frustration

Cleveland Guardian games won’t be live-streamed by MLB amid fan frustration

You can listen to the game on the radio on WMMS 100.7 or WTAM 1100.

Rapid

Don't want to deal with traffic and parking? The rapid has all-day passes available for $5.

New food options at Progressive Field



Pepper Jack Bites: Crusted pepper jack cheese served with ranch dressing. FatHead’s (Right Field District)

Crusted pepper jack cheese served with ranch dressing. FatHead’s (Right Field District) Melt Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl: Signature creamy macaroni and cheese topped with buffalo chicken. Available at Melt Bar and Grill (Right Field District)

Signature creamy macaroni and cheese topped with buffalo chicken. Available at Melt Bar and Grill (Right Field District) Pimento Cheese & Bacon Burger: 1/3-pound certified angus all-beef patty topped with pimento cheese, bacon and shredded lettuce on a freshly baked brioche bun. Available at Build a Burger (left field)

1/3-pound certified angus all-beef patty topped with pimento cheese, bacon and shredded lettuce on a freshly baked brioche bun. Available at Build a Burger (left field) Hot Honey Chicken Tenders Signature tenders, crispy fries and a hot honey glaze from the local establishment Akron Honey. Available at Fat Rooster (under the left field bleachers)

Signature tenders, crispy fries and a hot honey glaze from the local establishment Akron Honey. Available at Fat Rooster (under the left field bleachers) Crab Rangoon Nachos: Tostitos chips topped with white cheddar cheese sauce, sweet chili sauce, shredded crab, sesame seeds and green onion. Available at Loaded Nacho Stands (right field)

Tostitos chips topped with white cheddar cheese sauce, sweet chili sauce, shredded crab, sesame seeds and green onion. Available at Loaded Nacho Stands (right field) Mac & Cheese Brisket: Creamy mac and cheese topped with Montgomery Inn BBQ Brisket, with pickled & crunchy onions and a drizzle of barbecue sauce. Available at Throwin’ Smoke BBQ (Third Baseline Concourse)

Creamy mac and cheese topped with Montgomery Inn BBQ Brisket, with pickled & crunchy onions and a drizzle of barbecue sauce. Available at Throwin’ Smoke BBQ (Third Baseline Concourse) The Wild Thing: Field Roast Dog (Vegan), House-made vegetable chili, shredded cheddar, diced onion, Flamin Hot Cheetos. Available at Happy Dog (Third Baseline Concourse)

Field Roast Dog (Vegan), House-made vegetable chili, shredded cheddar, diced onion, Flamin Hot Cheetos. Available at Happy Dog (Third Baseline Concourse) Noodle Bowl: Ramen Noodles, Asian Sauce, Red Pepper, Carrot, Napa Cabbage, Sesame Seeds, optional ginger chicken addition. Available at Down The Line Bowls (Third Baseline Concourse)

RELATED: Food, merch and cashless options: Here's what's new at Progressive Field for the 2023 season

Food, merch and cashless options: Here's what's new at Progressive Field

Cashless payment at Progressive Field

This season, half of the ballpark's concession stands will be cashless and will only accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Signage will indicate whether or not each stand is cashless or not.

New this year, the majority of the in-seat vendors offering snacks and beverages will move to cashless payments. Cashless in-seat vendors will wear yellow shirts and vendors that still accept cash will wear green.

Along the third-base line, fans looking to purchase food and drinks quickly can go to the Grab and Go feature, which scans your credit card upon entry and after entering the turnstile, allows customers to pick out items and leave with the charge appearing automatically on the card.

Forecast

Plan on sunshine, little to no wind, and temps only slightly below normal.

An early look at your Guardians home opener forecast

RELATED: Your early Guardians home opener forecast