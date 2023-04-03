Your early Guardians home opener forecast

The Seattle Mariners had their home opener last week and now it's Cleveland's turn to return the favor.
Mother nature is also coming through in a big way!
Plan on sunshine, little to no wind, and temps only slightly below normal.
We can enjoy the 40s knowing we've had WAY worse Home Openers in Cleveland.
Just a couple of years ago we woke up to inches of ice on the outfield!
That won't be a problem this year.
