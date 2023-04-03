Watch Now
Your early Guardians home opener forecast

Here is an early look at the forecast for the Guardians home opener on Friday.
slot0.jpg
Posted at 9:11 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 09:11:28-04

The Seattle Mariners had their home opener last week and now it's Cleveland's turn to return the favor.

Mother nature is also coming through in a big way!

Plan on sunshine, little to no wind, and temps only slightly below normal.

We can enjoy the 40s knowing we've had WAY worse Home Openers in Cleveland.

Just a couple of years ago we woke up to inches of ice on the outfield!

That won't be a problem this year.

