America's pastime provides solace, camaraderie to East Palestine community in wake of toxic train derailment

CLEVELAND — During their home opener on Friday at Progressive Field, the Cleveland Guardians will be offering a special opportunity to the East Palestine little league. As the player intros are happening, the boys and girls eight and younger from the village's little league will form the player tunnel to welcome the pros onto the field.

The small town is recovering from a disaster that’s made national headlines, but the baseball players and coaches are stepping up to the plate for their community and each other.

"I'm actually new to baseball this year - this is my first year playing," said Ryan Rosen an 18-year-old player for the high school's East Palestine Bulldogs,

Clearly, Ryan isn’t afraid of a challenge, taking on baseball his senior year of high school after playing and excelling at nearly every other sport.

"You know, I love the coaches and my teammates," he said about the baseball team. "Even some of the younger guys are helping me out and teaching me how to play. I just hope I can share some of my leadership skills with them.”

His baseball team doesn’t shy away from a challenge either.

"I was doing batting practice and there was a pitch on the inside and I couldn’t get out of the way fast enough,” said Joshua Bland, with a cast on his hand.

The imminent return of Joshua from the injured list will make 12 players. So, there isn't a lot of wiggle room this season, said Bill Sattler, coach and school resource officer,

"They’re good kids," said Sattler.

The Bulldogs are a small but mighty team.

"It's like a second family,” said Joshua.

And the team and its spirit reflect where they’re from.

"Neighbors will stop and talk to you," he said. "Especially if you’re young, they’ll want to know what your plans for the future are. It’s a very welcoming community."

It is a small community that's now facing a big challenge itself.

Two months ago, disaster struck. A train carrying hazardous material derailed in the village. The cleanup of the wastewater and contaminated soil continues, and so does the uncertainty for residents.

View continuing coverage of the East Palestine train derailment here.

"It was rough," said Ryan.

The baseball season faced uncertainty, but it was short-lived.

They lost a couple of weeks of practice, but all the players returned, ready to step up to the plate for their hometown and each other.

"Make sure our teammates and coaches and families are safe, but at the same time our main goal is to win and be good baseball players and even better men," said Ryan. "So, that’s what we’re working on."

The little leaguers are also back in East Palestine.

"It's such a great experience,” said John Simon, dad and coach.

Simon says their first game is a little more than a week away, and a return to a sense of normalcy is what the kids, and adults, needed.

"We can play baseball this season and have a great time,” said Simon.

Baseball isn’t just a game. America’s pastime also offers a sense of comfort during difficult times. We have seen it throughout history, and right now in East Palestine, Ohio.

"It's like, you may have all the problems in the world, but when you get out on the field for those two hours or however long it takes, that’s all you think about is playing the game," said Sattler. "It’s just an enjoyable thing. You forget about all the problems you have."

Signs of encouragement and community pride are all over East Palestine these days. There are signs on the baseball field too, where the Bulldogs embody the heart and hope their community needs right now every time they take to the diamond.

"So, if I can leave them with something more than baseball, leave something like that behind, then that would be a winning season for me," said Ryan.

By the way, the Bulldogs won their game Tuesday night.

Coach Sattler says this year he's hoping to be over 500, but says a winning season is also if you see improvement in the players and you're competitive in games.

