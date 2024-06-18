Watch Now
Kwan leads Guardians against the Mariners after 4-hit performance

Posted at 1:39 PM, Jun 18, 2024

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners after Steven Kwan had four hits on Sunday in a 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

Cleveland has a 44-25 record overall and a 21-8 record at home. The Guardians are 15-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Seattle is 43-31 overall and 16-19 in road games. The Mariners rank sixth in the AL with 81 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has nine doubles and 17 home runs for the Guardians. Kwan is 20-for-39 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has six doubles and seven home runs for the Mariners. Caleb Raleigh is 8-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 7-3, .223 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Ty France: 10-Day IL (heel), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

