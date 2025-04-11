Watch Now
Kwan leads Guardians against the Royals after 4-hit game

White Sox Guardians Baseball
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan, right, is greeted by Brayan Rocchio (4) in front of Chicago White Sox catcher Matt Thaiss, rear, after hitting a home run in the third inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
White Sox Guardians Baseball
(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals after Steven Kwan had four hits against the White Sox on Thursday.

Cleveland is 3-0 at home and 6-6 overall. The Guardians are seventh in the majors with 16 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Kansas City has a 7-6 record overall and a 1-2 record in road games. The Royals are 5-0 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kwan leads the Guardians with a .356 batting average, and has a double, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI. Carlos Santana is 11-for-38 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jonathan India has three doubles and three RBI for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-37 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Royals: 6-4, .221 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Guardians: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (hip), Dairon Blanco: 10-Day IL (achilles), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

