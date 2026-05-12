Longtime Guardians PA announcer dies

A familiar voice for Cleveland Guardians fans passed away on Tuesday.

For almost three decades, fans attending games heard Bob Tayek's voice as he introduced players and made in-game announcements.

The longtime public address announcer had to step away at the beginning of the 2026 season due to health concerns.

Before his 27 seasons with the Guardians, Tayek was a spokesperson for the Diocese of Cleveland, and before that, he worked at News 5.