Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Mariners face the Guardians leading series 1-0

Tyler Freeman
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Tyler Freeman against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Tyler Freeman
Posted at 10:32 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 10:32:03-04

(AP) — The Seattle Mariners take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Seattle had an 88-74 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Mariners scored 4.7 runs per game while allowing 4.1 last season.

Cleveland went 76-86 overall and 34-47 on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff averaged 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.3 runs per game in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (personal), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!

EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!