Mariners face the Guardians with 2-1 series lead

Guardians Mariners Baseball
John Froschauer/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez watches his sacrifice fly that scored Jose Ramirez against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschuer)
Guardians Mariners Baseball
Posted at 1:04 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 13:04:13-04

The Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 2-1.

Seattle is 34-28 at home and 69-58 overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Cleveland is 67-58 overall and 35-33 on the road. The Guardians have gone 44-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France is fourth on the Mariners with a .275 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 29 walks and 62 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is 12-for-44 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 38 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 14-for-39 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .234 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

