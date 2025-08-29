Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mariners take on the Guardians looking to end road skid

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson celebrates his solo home run as he jogs past Cleveland Guardians second baseman Brayan Rocchio, rear, in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
(AP) — The Seattle Mariners will aim to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 66-66 overall and 33-32 at home. The Guardians have gone 32-54 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Seattle is 72-62 overall and 31-35 in road games. The Mariners rank third in the majors with 191 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .284 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 24 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs. Brayan Rocchio is 7 for 34 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez has 23 doubles and 42 home runs for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 7 for 40 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .179 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .219 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

