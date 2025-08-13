Marlins bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Guardians

(AP) — The Miami Marlins, on a four-game losing streak, play the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 30-27 record at home and a 62-56 record overall. The Guardians have a 31-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami has a 29-31 record in road games and a 57-62 record overall. The Marlins have a 23-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 23 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs while hitting .294 for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 10 for 30 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has 15 doubles and 11 home runs for the Marlins. Javier Sanoja is 7 for 27 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .235 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)