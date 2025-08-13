Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Marlins bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Guardians

Guardians White Sox Baseball
Paul Beaty/AP
Cleveland Guardians' C.J. Kayfus celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Guardians White Sox Baseball
Posted

(AP) — The Miami Marlins, on a four-game losing streak, play the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 30-27 record at home and a 62-56 record overall. The Guardians have a 31-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami has a 29-31 record in road games and a 57-62 record overall. The Marlins have a 23-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 23 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs while hitting .294 for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 10 for 30 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has 15 doubles and 11 home runs for the Marlins. Javier Sanoja is 7 for 27 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .235 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.