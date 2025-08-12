Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Marlins enter matchup against the Guardians on losing streak

Guardians White Sox Baseball
Paul Beaty/AP
Cleveland Guardians' C.J. Kayfus celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Guardians White Sox Baseball
(AP) — The Miami Marlins, on a three-game losing streak, play the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 61-56 overall and 29-27 at home. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.83.

Miami has a 57-61 record overall and a 29-30 record in road games. The Marlins have gone 45-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 12 for 30 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Stowers has 18 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 71 RBIs for the Marlins. Javier Sanoja is 7 for 27 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .238 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

