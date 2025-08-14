Marsee leads Marlins against the Guardians after 4-hit game

(AP) — The Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians after Jakob Marsee's four-hit game on Wednesday.

Cleveland has a 62-57 record overall and a 30-28 record at home. The Guardians are 42-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami has a 30-31 record in road games and a 58-62 record overall. The Marlins are 47-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 10 for 39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 25 home runs while slugging .541. Marsee is 13 for 31 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .229 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Marlins: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)