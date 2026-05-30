Martínez comes up with key hit, fielding play as Guardians hold on for 4-3 win over Red Sox

(AP) — Angel Martínez had an RBI single during Cleveland's four-run first and made a key defensive play in the second inning as the Guardians held on for a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Cleveland's Chase DeLauter and Kyle Manzardo broke out of slumps with two hits apiece.

Caleb Durbin had an RBI double in the fifth inning for the Red Sox. They have dropped six of seven.

Colin Holderman (3-0), the second of six Guardians' pitchers, got the win with 1 1/3 innings of hitless ball. Starter Slade Cecconi allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings. Cade Smith picked up his MLB-leading 20th save.

Boston's Brayan Bello, who came in after opener Tyler Samaniego (0-3) allowed four runs in the first, threw seven scoreless innings and allowed four hits with five strikeouts.

Samaniego allowed six straight singles with one out, including RBI base hits by Rhys Hoskins and Angel Martínez. Hoskins scored after Boston center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela bobbled Martinez's line drive while getting it out of his glove for an error. Patrick Bailey extended Cleveland's lead to 4-0 with a sacrifice fly to bring in Manzardo.

In the second inning, Boston's Mickey Gasper tried to score from second after Cleveland shortstop Brayan Rocchio was unable to field Isiah Kiner-Falefa's grounder, but Martínez easily threw out Gasper.

Boston got all of its runs in the fifth. It opened the inning with four straight hits, including Marcelo Mayer's RBI base hit and a double by Durbin down the right-field line to bring home Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Jarren Duran also had a sacrifice fly.

Up next

Boston right-hander Sonny Gray (5-1, 3.27 ERA) looks for his fourth win in May. LHP Parker Messick (6-1, 2.24 ERA) was set to start for Cleveland.