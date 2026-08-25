Messick throws 6 strong innings and Hedges hits 2-run homer as Guardians beat Angels 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Parker Messick pitched six innings of one-run ball and Austin Hedges hit a two-run homer in the Cleveland Guardians’ 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Jo Adell hit a go-ahead single for the Guardians against his former team. Messick (10-8) gave up three hits, struck out four and walked one while extending to nine his string of consecutive starts with two or fewer runs allowed.

Through 26 starts, the rookie left-hander has a 2.50 ERA with 156 strikeouts in 155 innings.

Colin Holderman struck out three of four batters in the seventh. Hunter Gaddis tossed a scoreless eighth and Cade Smith gave up a run in the ninth before earning his 34th save.

Cleveland won its fifth straight and pulled within 2 1/2 games of the first-place Chicago White Sox in the AL Central.

Angels rookie George Klassen (2-2) gave up three runs — two earned — and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Adell, acquired from the Angels on Aug. 3, snapped a 1-all tie with a two-out single in the fifth — his 13th RBI in six games. Hedges made it 4-1 with a two-out homer off reliever Blake Weiman in the sixth.

The Angels pulled to 4-2 on Gustavo Campero's sacrifice fly in the ninth, but Christian Moore flied out to the left-center warning track with a runner on for the final out.

Messick retired his first nine batters before Zach Neto and Mike Trout opened the fourth with singles. Neto went to third on Trout’s hit, and Trout took second on the throw.

Trout was caught off the bag on Vaughn Grissom’s hard grounder to second but stayed in a rundown long enough for Grissom to reach second.

Moisés Ballesteros dunked an RBI single into center for a 1-all tie, advancing Grissom to third. Messick escaped further damage by striking out Jose Siri and getting Campero to pop out.

Cleveland took a 1-0 lead in the third when Steven Kwan and José Ramírez singled, Adell walked and Nathaniel Lowe hit a sacrifice fly.

Up next

Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (12-7, 3.72 ERA) will oppose Angels RHP Walbert Ureña on Tuesday night.

