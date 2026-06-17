Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 2 of series

(AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Milwaukee has a 44-26 record overall and a 24-14 record at home. The Brewers are 33-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland has gone 20-17 on the road and 39-34 overall. The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.73.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 14 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 16 for 48 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Chase DeLauter has 12 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 10 for 39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .291 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .208 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Chase DeLauter: day-to-day (rib cage), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Ramirez: 10-Day IL (hand), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow)