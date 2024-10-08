Watch Now
MLB to take over producing, distributing Cleveland Guardians games for 2025 season

Major League Baseball will take over producing and distributing Cleveland Guardian's games for the 2025 season, the MLB announced Tuesday.

The games are currently produced and distributed by Bally Sports; however, the MLB said the switch will allow fans more options for watching games on TV or digitally and remove blackouts for local games.

According to the MLB, during the last season, the Guardians reach on its RSN was approximately 1.45 million households. In its new arrangement, the games now can reach up to approximately 4.86 million households.

In addition to the Guardians, the MLB will also take over for the Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins.

“With the media landscape continuing to evolve, Major League Baseball is committed to serving our fans by ensuring they can see their favorite Clubs, removing blackouts where we can, and ultimately growing the reach of our games,” said Noah Garden, MLB Deputy Commissioner, Business and Media. “We are proud to bring Guardians, Brewers and Twins games to their passionate fan bases with the same high-quality production that we have demonstrated in Arizona, Colorado, and San Diego.”

