Nationals take home losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 14, 2023
The Washington Nationals take on the Cleveland Guardians looking to end their three-game home skid.

Washington is 1-5 at home and 4-9 overall. The Nationals have a 1-3 record in games decided by one run.

Cleveland is 5-2 on the road and 7-6 overall. The Guardians are 5-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.63 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

