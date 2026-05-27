Nationals visit the Guardians on 4-game road win streak

(AP) — The Washington Nationals hit the road against the Cleveland Guardians, trying to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Cleveland is 32-25 overall and 15-12 in home games. The Guardians have gone 17-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has a 29-27 record overall and a 19-11 record in road games. The Nationals have a 21-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayan Rocchio leads the Guardians with a .299 batting average, and has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 19 walks and 27 RBIs. Travis Bazzana is 14 for 37 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

James Wood has 14 doubles and 15 home runs while hitting .276 for the Nationals. Jacob Young is 10 for 30 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .224 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Nationals: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Nationals: Cole Henry: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)