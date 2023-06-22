Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Naylor leads Guardians against the Athletics after 4-hit game

Josh Naylor, Jose Ramirez
David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) hugs third baseman Jose Ramirez after the Guardians defeated the Oakland Athletics 7-6 in a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Josh Naylor, Jose Ramirez
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 11:36:23-04

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Oakland Athletics after Josh Naylor had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-6 win over the Athletics.

Cleveland has a 35-38 record overall and an 18-17 record at home. The Guardians are 21-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has a 19-57 record overall and a 10-28 record in road games. The Athletics have a 10-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naylor leads the Guardians with a .295 batting average, and has 13 doubles, nine home runs, 17 walks and 55 RBI. Jose Ramirez is 18-for-44 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 18 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 RBI for the Athletics. Aledmys Diaz is 11-for-31 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .296 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 3-7, .210 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Will Brennan: day-to-day (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.