Naylor leads Guardians against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit outing

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Bo Naylor had four hits on Sunday in a 5-4 loss to the Braves.

Arizona has a 60-65 record overall and a 30-30 record at home. The Diamondbacks have a 35-19 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has gone 32-29 on the road and 63-60 overall. The Guardians are 43-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 20 doubles, 23 home runs and 56 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 12 for 43 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .291 batting average, and has 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 49 walks and 64 RBIs. Steven Kwan is 10 for 42 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)