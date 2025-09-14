Naylor's home run propels Guardians to 3-2 victory over White Sox and series sweep

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bo Naylor drove in all three Guardians runs, including a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, and Cleveland beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 Sunday for a series sweep.

The Guardians have won four straight and nine of 10. They are 2 1/2 games behind Houston for the AL's final wild card spot.

WIth the game tied at 2-2, Naylor drove an elevated sinker from Brandon Eisert (3-6) over the wall in right-center for his 12th homer this season.

Naylor also had two-run double in center in the fourth inning to put the Guardians up 2-1.

Miguel Vargas had two hits, including an RBI double in the fourth inning. Chase Meidroth's homered tied the score 1-1 in the fifth.

Matt Festa (5-3) got the win and Cade Smith earned his 15th save in 20 chances, retiring Andrew Benintendi on a groundout that stranded runners at the corners.

Key moment

Gabriel Arias left the bases loaded in the eighth when he lined out to center fielder Dominic Fletcher against Wikelman González.

Key stat

Cleveland is 32-22 since the All-Star break.

Up next

White Sox: RHP Kyle Bradish (0-1, 2.65 ERA) goes on Monday in the start of a three-game set against Baltimore.

Guardians: LHP Joey Cantillo (5-3, 3.36 ERA) starts a series opener Tuesday at Detroit, which sends RHP Casey Mize (14-5, 3.83) to the mound.

