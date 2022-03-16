New Guardians Opening Day tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

CLEVELAND — There is less than a month until the corner of Ontario and Carnegie comes back to life and the lights of Progressive Field shine bright for the Cleveland Guardians Home Opener.

Tickets for the Cleveland Guardians’ new home opener on Friday, April 15 at 7:10 p.m. at Progressive Field will go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

To celebrate the best fans in The Land, the Guardians are giving every fan who purchases Opening Day tickets (including fans who already hold tickets to Opening Day on April 15) a complimentary ticket to any April or May home game.

The offer is a one-for-one offer, which means fans who purchase four tickets to Opening Day will get four free tickets to redeem for a home game.

All tickets with this offer will be Upper Reserved Seats.

The Guardians' new Home Opener will mark the first time in franchise history the Guardians have started a new campaign against a national league opponent. It also marks just the fourth time that Cleveland’s Home Opener will be under the lights with fans in the ballpark, as the last nighttime Home Opener was in 2020 without fans. The last night Home Opener before that was in 1995.

Tickets can be purchased here.

