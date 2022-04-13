New name, new gear, new food: What changes to expect in the Guardians' 2022 season

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have a new name. They also have some new faces on the field. But for fans, it's not just what they're calling their team or who they're cheering for that's different, there's also going to be plenty of new things to experience at Progressive Field this season.

A name change called for all new merchandise and the Guardians have plenty of it. The team store is filled with T-shirts, hats and other gear for fans to restock their closets with, from the new "C" logo to the "Winged G" baseball logo. As far as jerseys, some of the new Guardians threads are already available in the team shop.

The home white jerseys as well as both the road blue and gray jerseys are available in the team shop now, with players like Shane Bieber available. The home red jerseys are not yet available but are expected to be in stock sometime in the first quarter of the season.

As for jerseys of the new players, like rising star outfielder Steven Kwan, the team expects some to be available—whether for purchase or customization—by the next homestand.

For fans looking for the free merch, promotional items have been announced for the 2022 season, which include three bobblehead giveaways, three jerseys and several other Guardians accessories:

June 11- Aaron Civale bobblehead

June 25- Shane Bieber jersey

July 2- Larry Doby 1948 jersey

July 16- José Ramírez bobblehead

Aug. 6- Myles Straw jersey

Sept. 3- Franmil Reyes bobblehead

Nothing beats a good bite to eat while enjoying a game at the ballpark. This season, fans have several new options for dining around Progressive Field, including a sandwich that is topped with a pierogi. Yes, you read that right.

In left field, a new Southwest Burger at Build a Burger will give fans a blast of flavor with pico de Gallo, guacamole and chipotle crema loaded on a brioche bun. For a sweet and savory mix, fans can chow down on a new Chicken and Waffle dish, with fries and a spicy maple syrup to boot.

Over in right field, Melt will feature three new macaroni and cheese bowls, with options to add Montgomery Inn pulled pork or bacon. If you're looking for an upgrade from the classic ballpark hot dog, a new footlong chili dog is being served up at Cleveland Dogs 'n Shakes, topped with a spicy beef chili and chopped onions.

For those sitting near third base, or willing to make the walk around the ballpark, several new options will be available. A Pork Mac & Cheese Cone will be served at Throwin' Smoke BBQ, featuring a large waffle cone stuffed with mac & cheese, pulled pork, coleslaw and topped with a drizzle of barbeque sauce. A new Wisconsin Brat Burger will be on the menu as Brew Kettle, served on a pretzel bun with swiss cheese and a spicy kraut relish on the side. And of course, a Clevelander's dream—the Southside Slope Sandwich being served at Fat Heads, featuring a grilled kielbasa topped with American cheese, horseradish sauce, onions and sauteed pierogi.

For those who don't eat meat, a new nacho option will be available throughout the lower level at the Tostitos Nachos Stands—a nacho dish topped with plant-based protein, cheese sauce, sour cream, salsa and jalapenos.

Skipping the lines will also get a bit easier as more mobile ordering options have been added at Progressive Field.

A new Family Value Pack is also being offered this season for all Sunday games, allowing families to get four tickets and $40 in loaded value to spend on merchandise or concessions for a total of $80 plus fees. For families that need more than four tickets, additional tickets can be bundled for $20 each with a $10 loaded value on each additional ticket.

Tickets at the top of Section 157 will be offered via the Home Plate High Tops section with a casual, standing room only environment with tickets avaible on a first-come, first-served basis.

Another new ticketing option is being offered for members of the military, with discounts being given to current and former militray personnel. To learn more about the military discount, click here.

To learn more about ticketing, click here.

