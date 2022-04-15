Watch
New name, same address, Guardians set for debut at home

FILE - Workers finish installing the Cleveland Guardians sign above the scoreboard at Progressive Field, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cleveland. On Friday, April 15, the renamed Guardians will play for the first time at Progressive Field, officially launching a new era for a team known as the Indians since 1915 before a long-debated and fan-dividing name change finally happened last year. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
CLEVELAND — Cleveland's home opener will be unlike any for the ballclub in more than 100 years.

Here come the Guardians.

After a name change that still doesn't sit well with some fans, the Guardians will play their first home game at Progressive Field against the San Francisco Giants.

It's a new beginning for the ballclub, which dropped Indians — its name since 1915 — last year.

Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who cut his acting teeth in Cleveland in the 1970s, will toss a ceremonial first pitch to Larry Doby Jr., whose father broke the American League’s color barrier with Cleveland 75 years ago.

