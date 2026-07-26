Nick Martinez and 3 relievers pitch AL-best Rays to 3-0 win over slumping Guardians

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nick Martinez threw six sharp innings, Yandy Díaz became the fourth player in Tampa Bay history to reach 1,000 hits and the Rays shut out the slumping Cleveland Guardians 3-0 on Saturday night.

Junior Caminero hit an RBI double in the fifth to put Tampa Bay up 1-0 before Cedric Mullins extended the lead with a sacrifice fly. Hunter Feduccia added a sacrifice bunt in the sixth that scored Victor Mesa Jr.

The Rays have the best record in the American League at 61-43 and lead the AL East by two games over the New York Yankees.

Tanner Bibee pitched six innings and All-Star rookie Travis Bazzana had two of Cleveland's five hits as the Guardians lost their fourth consecutive game.

Díaz reached the milestone with his leadoff single in the first and finished 2 for 4 with a run. Carl Crawford holds the franchise record with 1,480 hits.

Martinez (10-2) struck out five and walked none. He allowed four hits and lowered his ERA to 2.45 over 117 1/3 innings in his first season with Tampa Bay.

Cole Sulser and Garrett Cleavinger each pitched an inning before All-Star closer Bryan Baker worked a one-hit ninth for his 27th save.

Bibee (4-10) permitted nine hits while striking out five and walking two. He threw 107 pitches, two shy of his career high.

Up next

In a matchup of All-Star pitchers, Guardians LHP Parker Messick (8-5, 2.68 ERA) faces RHP Drew Rasmussen (8-5, 3.28) in the series finale Sunday.

