Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Olson hits long go-ahead homer off Cecconi in 6-run 6th inning as Braves overwhelm Guardians 11-5

Guardians Braves Baseball
Mike Stewart/AP
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) celebrates a two-run homer in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Guardians Braves Baseball
Posted
and last updated

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson gave Atlanta the lead with a long two-run homer off Slade Cecconi in a six-run sixth inning and the Braves beat the Cleveland Guardians 11-5 on Friday night in a matchup of first-place teams. The Guardians led 2-1 before Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a tying homer off Cecconi in the sixth. Following a single by Drake Baldwin, Olson pulled the 441-foot homer off the top of the Chop House restaurant roof in right field for a 4-2 lead. The blast was Olson's fourth of the season. With Cleveland right-hander Matt Festa on the mound, Dominic Smith had a run-scoring single before Michael Harris II capped the six-run inning with another two-run homer over the Braves' bullpen in right-center. The Braves had seven hits, including three homers, in the big inning and finished with 15 hits. Cecconi (0-2) allowed five runs, four earned, on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Tyler Kinley (2-0) pitched a perfect sixth for Atlanta. Atlanta right-hander Bryce Elder had not allowed an earned run this season before Kyle Manzardo hit a one-out homer to center field in the fourth inning. The shot carried 454 feet and tied the game at 1. A passed ball by Guardians catcher Bo Naylor in the third set up a broken-bat single by Acuña that drove in Smith. Smith drove in two runs with three hits. Cleveland scored three runs off right-hander José Suarez in the eighth. The Guardians, leading the AL Central, and the Braves, leading the NL East, are the only teams in the majors without a series loss. The Braves debuted their City Connect powder blue uniform that was inspired by the team's look in the 1980s. Fans were given a Dale Murphy No. 3 jersey. Up next Cleveland’s Parker Messick (1-0, 0.82) is scheduled to face Atlanta’s Martín Pérez (0-0, 3.86) in a matchup of left-handers on Saturday night. ___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.