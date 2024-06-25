Watch Now
Orioles bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

Steven Kwan Guardians
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Steven Kwan Guardians
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jun 25, 2024

(AP) — The Baltimore Orioles come into a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians as losers of four games in a row.

Baltimore is 25-15 at home and 49-29 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .454 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

Cleveland has a 50-26 record overall and a 24-17 record in road games. The Guardians are 32-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 16 doubles, four triples and 24 home runs while hitting .278 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 12-for-40 with six home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 69 RBI for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 17-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .273 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

