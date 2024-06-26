Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Orioles play the Guardians after Westburg's 4-hit game

Guardians Reds Baseball
Jeff Dean/AP
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Tyler Freeman leaps at the wall to catch a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Guardians Reds Baseball
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jun 26, 2024

(AP) — The Baltimore Orioles play the Cleveland Guardians after Jordan Westburg had four hits against the Guardians on Tuesday.

Baltimore has a 25-16 record at home and a 49-30 record overall. The Orioles have the top team slugging percentage in the AL at .459.

Cleveland has a 25-17 record on the road and a 51-26 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.50 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 25 home runs while slugging .607. Anthony Santander is 11-for-40 with six home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 21 home runs while slugging .547. Steven Kwan is 17-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .295 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 7-3, .284 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (ucl sprain), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 15-Day IL (tricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through