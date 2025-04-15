Watch Now
Orioles play the Guardians in first of 3-game series

Royals Guardians Baseball
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias, right, celebrates with teammate Kyle Manzardo (9) after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Royals Guardians Baseball
(AP) — The Baltimore Orioles host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series.

Baltimore has a 6-9 record overall and a 2-3 record in home games. The Orioles are 3-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland has an 8-7 record overall and a 3-6 record on the road. Guardians hitters have a collective .373 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has four doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 9-for-38 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Manzardo has a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .196 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 12-for-40 with a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .197 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (lat), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colton Cowser: 10-Day IL (thumb), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chayce McDermott: 15-Day IL (lat), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

