Padres start 3-game series at home against the Guardians

The San Diego Padres host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

San Diego is 31-34 overall and 15-18 at home. The Padres have gone 15-26 in games when they have given up a home run.

Cleveland is 31-34 overall and 15-17 in road games. The Guardians are 17-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .272 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 11 doubles and 12 home runs. Manny Machado is 11-for-37 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 18 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .278 for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 15-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .268 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .285 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Nelson Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Guardians: Andres Gimenez: day-to-day (leg), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)