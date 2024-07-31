'Passing Albert Belle, you have to be good': Cleveland legends praise José Ramírez's home run feat

EASTLAKE, Ohio — There's no questioning the impressive nature of José Ramírez. The Guardians' third baseman tied Cleveland legend Albert Belle for second place on the franchise's all-time home run leaders list on Monday. Less than 24 hours later in Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Ramírez passed Belle and secured himself solely in the No. 2 spot.

With Ramírez only trailing Jim Thome on the list, the current third baseman is making history every time he steps up to the plate and slugs.

It's impressive considering he signed a team-friendly extension and is under contract with the Guardians through at least the 2028 season and will continue adding more home runs to his total for years to come. It is perhaps more impressive when you hear Cleveland legends discussing the feat.

At the Lake County Captains game Tuesday, Cleveland legends Carlos Baerga and Omar Vizquel were in attendance, each throwing out the first pitch and holding a meet and greet with fans.

Baerga, former second baseman and Cleveland Hall of Fame inductee in 2013, played with Belle from 1990 to 1996. He said seeing Ramírez pass Belle made him happy for the current third baseman.

"I'm very happy that Jose Ramirez, a guy that nobody thought—he's not that tall, but he has [a] big heart. He plays the game that he enjoys and [it's] very special. And especially when he signed a multi-year contract to stay in Cleveland. That was special, "Baerga said. "He's the best player, he's the best player on our team. Passing Albert Belle, you have to be good."

Vizquel—former Cleveland shortstop, 11-time Gold Glove winner and 2014 inductee to Cleveland's Hall of Fame—played with Belle from 1994 to 1996. He called Ramírez's accomplishment "an amazing feat."

"That is a huge accomplishment for him because everybody knows Albert Belle here in the community of Cleveland. We know the kind of player that he was, the talented, powerful hitter. But then all of a sudden you see a little guy like José taking the throne. It is an amazing feat. I think Cleveland has to feel real proud to have him [on] the team," Vizquel said. "And I think he is the image and the face of the team right now and we have to support this guy all the way. I think it's great."

To have two legendary players who witnessed firsthand what Belle was able to do at the plate give such high praise only underscores just how impressive Ramírez is—and how lucky fans are to be watching him etch his name in Cleveland's record books.