Photos: The Cleveland Guardians and Cleveland Clinic celebrate 2022 Opening Day babies

CLEVELAND — With the 2022 Home Opener Friday, the Cleveland Guardians usher in a new season under a new name and a new generation of fans recently born at the Cleveland Clinic.

Together with the Guardians, the Cleveland Clinic celebrated Opening Day by giving co-branded onesies to all the babies delivered at the clinic.

Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Clinic. Cleveland Clinic and the Cleveland Guardians dress all the babies delivered at the clinic with custom-made Opening Day onesies.

Hospital staff dressed the Guardians’ youngest fans with onesies that featured the phrase “Opening Day Baby 2022” across the front, splitting the Cleveland Clinic Children’s logo and the new Guardians “Fastball G” mark.

The clinic welcomed the first 2022 Opening Day baby, Price-Smith. Parents Shayla Evans and Darius Price-Smith welcomed their son at the Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital.

As the first Opening Day baby, baby Price-Smith and his family were gifted a suite to a future Cleveland Guardians game in 2022.

