Pirates take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, right, celebrates with catcher Bo Naylor after getting the final out of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jul 18, 2023
The Pittsburgh Pirates enter a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians as losers of four straight games.

Pittsburgh has a 41-53 record overall and a 22-25 record in home games. The Pirates are 31-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has gone 22-26 on the road and 46-48 overall. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .232 for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 12-for-37 with a double over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 14 home runs while slugging .494. Josh Naylor is 17-for-39 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .205 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

