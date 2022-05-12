Postponed Guardians vs. White Sox game will be made up in July 23 doubleheader

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians game against the White Sox that was postponed Wednesday due to multiple COVID-19 positive tests will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, July 23 in Chicago.

Game 1, the makeup game, will begin at 12:10 p.m. CT and the regularly scheduled game will start at 6:15 p.m.

Game tickets, parking passes and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes from the May 11 postponed game will only be honored for the 12:10 p.m. makeup start on July 23.

Gates will open at 10:40 a.m. for Game 1 and 4:40 p.m. for Game 2 (nightcap gates subject to change based on the length of the opener).

The first 20,000 fans in the ballpark will receive a Yasmani Grandal bobblehead.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.