Potential Guardians ALCS Game 5 prompts Monsters to adjust Saturday game time

CLEVELAND — Following the Cleveland Guardians' win in Game 1 of the ALCS, the Cleveland Monsters announced they will adjust the puck-drop time for their game Saturday in light of a possible Game 5 at Progressive Field.

The Monsters are now set to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Rocket Arena on Saturday at 3 p.m. Tickets purchased online for the game will reflect the new start time.

Watch: Breaking down the Guardians' major win in ALCS Game 1

The ALCS is a best-of-seven series, with Games 3, 4 and 5 scheduled at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The first team to win four games advances to the World Series, so if the Guardians sweep the Tampa Bay Rays, Game 5 would not be necessary.

The Guardians beat the Rays 7-3 on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the ALCS. The teams meet again Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Tropicana Field before the series shifts to Cleveland.

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Local News DeLauter, Ramírez help Guardians take ALCS Game 1 over Rays Associated Press