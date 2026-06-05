Rangers host the Guardians on 3-game home win streak

(AP) — The Texas Rangers will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Cleveland Guardians.

Texas is 30-32 overall and 15-13 in home games. The Rangers have gone 23-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland is 36-28 overall and 19-14 on the road. The Guardians have a 26-11 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger ranks second on the Rangers with 21 extra base hits (11 doubles and 10 home runs). Joc Pederson is 11 for 38 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Angel Martinez leads the Guardians with nine home runs while slugging .434. Jose Ramirez is 12 for 38 with six doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (glute), Carter Baumler: 60-Day IL (ribs), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Garcia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow)